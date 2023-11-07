Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered temporary suspension of mobile Internet services over the “possibility of the the mobile data to be misused by anti-national elements”. An order has been issued in this regard by Additional Commissioner Secretary in the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, R K Goyal.

In the order issued on Monday, the Additional Commissioner Secretary Home Department said that the Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar had issued directions to the Telecom Service Providers to suspend mobile data services in Wampora and Hunipora areas of Pulwama district in south Kashmir over “possibility of mobile data services to be misused by anti-national elements and miscreants which may cause deterioration in public order”.

In the order issued on Monday, the Additional Commissioner Secretary in the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, R K Goyal said that in the capacity of Financial Commissioner Home Department Jammu and Kashmir “upon consideration of the various aspects as brought out by the material provided by the authorized officer (Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Zone)” he was “satisfied that there was absolute necessity for issuance of the aforesaid directions by the authorized officer without obtaining prior approval of the competent authority in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and for maintaining public order”.