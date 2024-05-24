'I Have 2011 ODI WC At Home': Raina Slams Pakistani Scribe Who Mocked Him Using Shahid Afridi's Name

Hyderabad: Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina has taken a jibe at a Pakistani journalist, who tried to take a dig at him using the name of former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, who is appointed as the brand ambassador by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the United States and the Caribbean.

The Pakistani journalist uploaded a post on social media teasing the former India cricket as Shahid Afridi is the brand ambassador while he is not. The former left-handed batter didn't hold back and replied to him with a reminder of the 2011 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. He went into savage mode reminding the fans of the game and making them remember that he has a World Cup in his trophy cabinet while the Pakistan cricketer hasn't won the ODI World Cup.

"I'm not an ICC ambassador, but I have the 2011 World Cup at my house. Remember the game at Mohali? Hope it brings back some unforgettable memories for you," Raina shot back at the Pakistani journalist's post.

The whole saga started when Raina took Afridi’s name on air when asked about retirement. "Suresh Raina hu, Shahid Afridi nahi" (I am Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi),” Raina said pointing out the multiple retirements from the Pakistani cricketer. Earlier in the day, Pakistani journalist Imran Siddique attempted to take a dig at the former Indian cricketer.

"ICC has named Shahid Afridi as an ambassador for ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Hello Suresh Raina?",” he posted on X.