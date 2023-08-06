KIRATPUR NERCHOWK FOUR LANE THROWN OPEN IN BILASPUR

Bilaspur: The Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane was thrown open to traffic from 8 am on Sunday. It took 11 years to build the 77-kilometer-long Kiratpur-Nerchowk highway.

With its opening, the 114 km distance between Kiratpur and Nerchowk has been reduced to just 77 kms. The highway has been built with the help of an advanced technology. Around Rs 36 crore has been set aside for making necessary security arrangements on the four-lane. This apart, it will give respite to commuters from traffic congestion and travelling between Himachal and Punjab will become much more easier.

An intelligent traffic management system has been installed on this four-lane. Also, the speed limit of vehicles plying on the highway has been fixed. Vehicles are not allowed to exceed the speed limit of 40-60 km per hour while travelling on the highway. If someone drives at higher than the designated speed then his challan will automatically be deducted with the help of the CCTV cameras installed on the road.

A plan has been prepared for ensuring security along the highway in three districts of Bilaspur, Mandi and Kullu on the Kiratpur-Shimla four-lane. Under which, one police station will be set up in each district to monitor the four and two-wheelers. The intelligent traffic management system and additional number of CCTV cameras will closely monitor vehicle movement on this stretch.

The four-lane in Bilaspur district is 44 km long. Apart from four tunnels and two major bridges, there are some small bridges. A toll plaza has been built at Baloh on the highway. Along with this, two cameras have been installed to keep a check on accidents. A total seven video surveillance cameras have been installed between Garamora and Bhavana in Mandi along with 60 small CCTV cameras.

Also Read: Watch: 40 metre stretch of Chandigarh-Shimla NH5 washed away after landslide in Himachal Pradesh

The Kiratpur Nerchowk fourlane has not been inaugurated yet. The Prime Minister's Office has sought a detailed report of this four-lane. The date of its inauguration has not been fixed.