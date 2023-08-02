Shimla: A 40-meter-long highway stretch was obliterated after a fierce landslide at Chandigarh-Shimla NH-5 near Solan district's Parwanoo due to the incessant downpour in the summer capital of Himachal Pradesh on August 1, police said.

Solan police department took to Twitter to inform that the Chandigarh-Shimla Highway has been temporarily closed at Chakki Mod in the Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh due to the landslide.

Himachal Pradesh received 71 per cent more than normal rainfall in July. The relentless downpour shows no signs of abating, with the Meteorological department issuing an orange alert for heavy showers in seven districts - Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur on August 3 and 4.

A heart-wrenching 194 lives have been lost in rain-triggered calamities such as flash floods, cloud bursts, landslides, and road accidents. Moreover, 34 individuals remain missing in action from the onset of the monsoon from June 24 to August 1. The grim aftermath has led the state to suffer a loss of Rs 5,722 crores. The devastation has been further magnified by the complete destruction of 728 houses and partial damage to 7,234 others.

The concerned authorities have initiated the task of removing the debris and stabilising the affected area. Authorities have also issued a stern advisory, urging residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.