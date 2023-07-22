IMD ISSUES ORANGE ALERT FOR MUMBAI HEAVY RAINFALL PREDICTED IN HIMACHAL ODISHA TOO

Mumbai/Shimla/Bhubaneswar: Several parts of the country, including the financial capital Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday, July 22.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Palghar district of Maharashtra for Saturday, July 22 and an orange alert for the megacity Mumbai, which has been witnessing heavy rains.

The weather body has also issued an orange alert for Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra for Saturday, July 22. On Friday, July 21, Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed a heavy spell of rains, which caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas at suburban Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur and some other places. The downpour disrupted traffic movement with massive snarls in the megacity and suburbs as well.

Himachal Pradesh set to get heavy rainfall: The IMD has said that the entire state of Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience heavy spells of rainfall on Saturday. Isolated spells of very heavy rainfall in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur districts and heavy rainfall in Una, Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts are likely to occur in the next 24-48 hours. Subsequently, light to moderate precipitation associated with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to continue in most parts of the state for the subsequent three-four days.

The average maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be normal during the next four-five days. In view of expected rainfall, there could be disruption of traffic and other essential services in the hill state. The weather body has warned of flashfloods in Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

Heavy rainfall warning for Odisha too: The weather body has also issued an orange warning across Odisha for Saturday, July 22, indicating the likelihood of widespread rainfall. “Orange alert has been issued in Malkangiri, Koraput, Navrangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Nuapada. A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for about 13 districts. Heavy rains are likely to cause water-logging in some low-lying areas of Malkangiri and Koraput districts,” said IMD scientist Umashankar Das.