IMD PREDICTS MORE SHOWERS IN DELHI ISSUES YELLOW ALERT

Delhi: Amid the national capital grappling with flood after River Yamuna breached the danger-mark, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a 'yellow alert' and predicted moderate rainfall with thunderstorms for the next three-four days.

Meanwhile, the Regional Weather Forecast Centre in a Tweet on Saturday morning said, "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of National Capital Region, including Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Dadri, Greater Noida."

It also said that light to moderate intensity rains would also occur at Meham, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Loharu, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal in Haryana, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Bahajoi in Uttar Pradesh during next 2 hours.

Delhiites are facing a huge inconvenience for the past three-four days as there has been increase in the water level of River Yamuna. The situation also led to flooding in Delhi's busiest areas like Kashmiri Gate, ITO, Civil Lines, Rajghat, Red Fort, and many more places. It has hugely impacted the locals and the vehicular movement.

This morning the River Yamuna level has been witnessing a decrease and further decline is expected with the flow rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar decreasing over the past two days. According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the river water level is likely to decline in the coming days. The water level stood at 207.62 metres at 7 am on Saturday July 15 from its peak at 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday July 13.

Meanwhile, the weather body has also forecasted 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.

