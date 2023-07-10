HIMACHAL PRADESH CM ASKS PEOPLE TO REMAIN INDOORS FOR NEXT 24 HOURS AMID HEAVY RAIN FORECAST

Rains wreak havoc in Himachal, CM asks people to remain indoors for next 24 hours

Shimla: Amid incessant rains causing heavy loss of life and property in hill state Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday appealed people to remain indoors for the next 24 hours as a precautionary measure. In a video message posted on the official Twitter handle of the Himachal CMO office, CM Sukhu said, "I want to request all residents of the state, please stay home for the next 24 hours because very heavy rain is expected”.

The Himachal CM said that the government has started three helplines-1100, 1070 and 1077 on which the people can call in case of any emergency. “I am available round the clock to help you," he said in the video message. The Himachal Chief Minister also asked the legislators to reach to help people at the grassroots level and camp in their respective constituencies.

"Please help people during this calamity and ensure that they are compensated for their losses," he said. The CM informed that 14 people have killed in the Himachal floods so far. The hill state is the worst hit in the ongoing heavy rain in several parts of north India including national capital New Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 19 people have been killed in the calamity while property worth crores has been damaged. In the online videos of the Himachal floods, many shops and vehicles were seen washed away in flash floods in Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba districts. Major rivers including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab are in spate in the state.