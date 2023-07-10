Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): At least six persons were stranded in the Nagwain village of Mandi district due to the rise in the water level of the Beas River, officials said. A rescue operation was underway to rescue the stranded people.

Rains battered several parts of northern India killing at least 19 people on Sunday and leading to landslides damaging houses and roads, massive waterlogging, and bridges being washed away. Himachal Pradesh was among the worst affected states.

According to officials, a rescue operation was underway to rescue the six persons, who were stranded in Nagwain. Earlier, on Sunday, the Panchvaktra bridge in Mandi collapsed as heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh continued to lash almost all districts. Additional District Magistrate, Mandi, Ashwani Kumar said the historic bridge was washed away as the water level of the river rose.

Also, on Sunday, July 9 the bridges connecting Aut village to Banjar, and Pandoh village were swept away by the overflowing Beas river in the Mandi district. Taking note of the incident, former chief minister Jairam Thakur said the washed-away bridges were the "identity of Himachal". The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder at most places and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur on Monday.

On Sunday, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri inspected the Ghalual bridge on the Una-Hoshiarpur road which was damaged due to heavy rainfall. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and took updates about losses due to heavy rainfall. He assured all possible help to both states.

