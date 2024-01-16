Charkhi Dadri: Farmer unions in Haryana have started preparations to start a renewed stir to press for their demands including a law for the MSP, sources said. It is learnt that a meeting of farmers was held in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana where the farmers decided to take out a tractor march on the upcoming Republic Day on Jan 26. The meeting of various farmer organizations held in Charkhi Dadri came after the call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Apart from farmers' organizations, officials of Panchayat Khap and labor organizations also participated in the meeting of farmers' organizations held in Charkhi Dadri. During the meeting under the leadership of Kisan Sabha President Randhir Kungar, farmers protested and expressed their displeasure against the government for failing to implement law to ensure MSP to the farmers. Apart from taking out a tractor march on Republic Day, 26th January, the farmers vowed to start a fresh stir to press for their demands.

Besides Kisan Sabha President Randhir Kungar, many farmer organizations, including Phogat Khap head Balwant Numberdar and officials of other organizations participated in the meeting. The farmers accused the central government of ignoring the demands of the farmers. The organizations also announced that if necessary, they will again camp on the Delhi border and fight a direct battle with the government. After the meeting of farmers organizations, Kisan Sabha President Randhir Kungar said that in the meeting a plan has been made to start the farmers movement once again.