FARMER LEADER RAKESH TIKAIT DEMANDS MSP GUARANTEE ACT

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): The national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait has once again batted for the MSP Guarantee Act. He said as the scope of the market increases, the prices of farmers' crops should also increase.

According to Rakesh Tikait, today farmers are not getting fair prices for crops like sugarcane, wheat, and rice. "When I had organised the farmers' protest in New Delhi, I had raised the issue of the MSP Guarantee Act. Today also I am in favour of the Act. Food items should not become commodities in the market, hence this Act is essential," he added.

He also said that in the states that are "oppressing" the farmers, protests are going on in such states. During his visit here, the national spokesperson of the BKU also heaped praise on Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. Tikait said that the nation cannot progress without sages and agriculture. "For the progress of the country, we have to keep the tradition of the 'Gurus' alive," Rakesh Tikait added.

"We will have to talk about the welfare of farmers. Children will learn the lessons of Gurukul under Swami Ramdev'. Along with this, Swami Ramdev will also make our future generations study the 'Vedas' in the 'Gurukul'. So that our generation will be aware of our culture," he added.

According to the BKU leader, Swami Ramdev has earned a name in the field of Yoga not only in the country but also in foreign countries. "The credit for bringing Yoga to the common people goes to Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev," he concluded.