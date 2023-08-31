Muzaffarnagar: Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, has once again received death threats ahead of his proposed visit to Karnataka, sources said on Thursday. Police have registered a case into the incident in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh while further investigation is going on.

An official said that the case was registered at Civil Line police station following a complaint by one Dhirendra Javala, a resident of Kalyanpuri Mohalla of New Mandi, Muzaffarnagar who is also an activist of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU). In his complaint, Jwala said that on Aug. 28, an unidentified person called Tikait threatening him against visiting Karnataka.

Jwala said that the caller told Tikait that if he comes to Karnataka, he will have to face consequences. The person also sent a threatening message on WhatsApp. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has received similar death threats many times in the past. On May 5 this year too, he had received death threats after which a case was been registered by the police.

The name of Kush Rana, a resident of Panipat, Haryana, had surfaced in the said death threat. The police had presented the charge sheet in the matter in the court in the month of August. Earlier, on March 10, another caller had called on the mobile phone of BKU President Naresh Tikait's son Gaurav Tikait and threatened to blow up the entire family.

A report was lodged in this matter at Bhaurakalan police station. Similar threats have been made against the farmer leader in April 2021 and March 2022.