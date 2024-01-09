Farmers to stage protest against Centre in March in Delhi

Sonipat (Haryana): Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar on Tuesday announced that farmers across the country will stage a protest against the Centre and press for their pending agricultural demands.

Kohar said the Centre has roll-backed the three agricultural laws, however, the demands were pending. "The government still has not been able to fulfil them. Farmers from Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh will march to Delhi on February 13, 2024," he added.

The farmer leader said that the Central government had kept some of their demands pending and had not even implemented them. He said that the government had to enact an MSP Guarantee Law. "The Swaminathan report and Land Acquisition Bill 2013 had to be implemented. Before marching to Delhi, all the farmer organisations in Chandigarh will together decide the outline of the movement," he added.

All the farmer organisations had marched to Delhi on November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws. Farmers were to unite at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, however, the Delhi Police stopped them at the Delhi border. The farmers then set up a concrete front there. After the agitation that lasted for about 13 months, the Narendra Modi-led government repealed all three agricultural laws. However, the demands of the farmers have not been fulfilled yet.