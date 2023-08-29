Panipat (Haryana): India's golden boy and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra added yet another feather to his illustrious cap by winning the coveted World Athletics Championship gold medal at Budapest in Hungary. A day after his stupendous success, his father Satish Chopra recalled the childhood of the 25-year-old athlete saying that his mother and three aunts had a big role to play in his upbringing and in his success.

'Four mothers brought up Neeraj': Satish Chopra says that after his marriage, he was supported by three of his three brothers and their wives. "The women in the house never differentiated between the kids. Neeraj was brought up not by one mother but by four mothers and he was loved by all in the house," quipped Satish Chopra, who resides in a village in Haryana.

'The contribution of the women of the house is important': Satish Chopra has three younger brothers and all of them stay together. During a conversation with ETV Bharat, Satish Chopra said the four brothers never thought of separation. "The biggest thing is that the love and harmony between me and my three brothers. The children of all of us are equal for the women in the household," added Satish Chopra.

Satish also revealed that the current Olympic champion shies away when he speaks to him about his marriage. "Neeraj still has a lot of work to do. He still has the dream of hoisting the National flag again in the Olympic Games. This is the reason why till now there has been no discussion in the house about Neeraj's marriage. Now only after the 2024 Paris Olympics, there will be talk about marriage with Neeraj," clarified Satish Chopra.

