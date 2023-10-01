MEET ANKIT BAIYANPURIA A FITNESS INFLUENCER WHO COMPLETED 75 DAY HARD CHALLENGE TO IMBIBE FITNESS CULTURE AMONG YOUTH

Sonipat: Ankit Baiyanpuria, a fitness influencer and social media sensation from Haryana's Panipat, was featured in a video shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign. He had created a sensation on social media by completing the 75-Day hard challenge to imbibe the fitness culture among the youth.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Ankit Baiyanpuria, did Shramdaan under the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign. During this, he also interacted with the fitness freak. In the video shared by the Prime Minister, the PM was seen with Baiyanpuria wielding brooms and cleaning and picking up trash.

Meanwhile, the PM asked Ankit about the 75-day Hard Challenge. He also had a talk with Ankit on many issues, including fitness, cleanliness, G20, social media and sports. Sharing the video on social media, the PM wrote, "Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!" (sic)

Reacting to the achievement of Ankit, his mother said, "Ankit used to exercise since childhood and remained busy in his work. Ankit always used to say that he had to achieve something big." Meanwhile, Ankit's father said, "Ankit has worked very hard to reach this position. I am very proud of his achievement."

Ankit was born in Baiyanpur village of Sonipat. Ankit's father makes pottery at home. Ankit did his primary education at a government school and completed his 11th and 12th standard at Government Senior Secondary School, Sonipat Model Town. After this Ankit completed his BA from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

Ankit started exercising during his studies in 2013. Due to poor financial condition, he had faced a lot of difficulty in maintaining his diet, however, he didn't give up. After completing his college, he did small jobs to meet his household expenses. He used to do 500 pushups, 200 sit-ups, 200 sumo squats, 200 lunges and 50 single-leg squats daily. After this, he used to do abs workouts, plank and situps. He had made workout equipment at home. He used to keep posting his videos on social media continuously.