Chandigarh: Colonel Manpreet Singh, one of the three security personnel who lost their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, early on Wednesday, had his final conversation with his family members at 6:45 am that day.

Speaking to the media, Virender Gill, brother of Colonel Manpreet Singh said, “We last spoke to him at 6:45 am. He said he would speak later. He was a good man. Last year, he was awarded the Sena Medal for his duty. I salute him...".

Colonel Manpreet Singh, a 41-year-old commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, was not just a brave soldier but also a loving father to a six-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter. Hailing from Panchkula, Haryana, he had previously been honoured with the prestigious Sena Medal for his outstanding service to the nation.

The news of Colonel Singh's demise has not yet reached his wife, Jagmeet Grewal, who works as a schoolteacher. She has only been informed of her husband's injuries, with the full extent of the devastating truth being temporarily withheld from her to provide her some respite during this traumatic time.

Incidentally Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonak, both hailed as heroes from Haryana, made the ultimate sacrifice while battling terrorists in a fierce encounter in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. Tragically, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Humayun Bhatt, also lost his life during the same operation, as confirmed by the police authorities.

The mortal remains of these gallant army officers will be brought back to their home state of Haryana on Thursday afternoon, where they will be honoured for their unwavering dedication to the nation.

This harrowing encounter took place as a part of the ongoing operation against terrorists in the Anantnag region, which commenced on September 12th, under the command of Colonel Manpreet Singh. The situation escalated dramatically on September 13th when the officers encountered a heavy barrage of gunfire from the terrorists, leading to the ultimate sacrifice of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak, and DSP Humayun Bhatt.

