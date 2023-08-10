Srinagar: Three people, including one army soldier, were injured in a grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said. The explosion took place during a cordon and search operation in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

The grenade blast took place in Athlan Gadole area of Kokernag in the district. Sources said on Wednesday night, a search party of security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Athlan Gadole village. As the joint team of security forces started searches, a grenade was lobbed at them by the hiding militants.

In this incident, two civilians and an army jawan received minor injuries. All of them were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where their condition is stated by doctors to be stable.

Meanwhile, in central Kashmir's Budgam district, J&K Police along with security forces claimed to have arrested three militant associates linked with LeT on Thursday. Police also claimed to have recovered incriminating materials from the possession of the arrested accused.

A spokesman of the district police Budgam said that Police along with Army (62 RR) arrested three terrorist associates in Khansahab area of district Budgam. The arrested accused have been identified as Qaisar Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Kremshora, Tahir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Wagar and Aqib Rashed Ganie son of Abdul Rashed Ganie resident of Wagar.

