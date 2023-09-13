Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter broke out between security forces and militants on Wednesday afternoon in the Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said. "Encounter has started in the Kokernag area of Anantnag. Officers from Army and Jammu and Kashmir police injured," the Kashmir Zone Police, in a statement issued on 'X', said.

Meanwhile, a senior police official while confirming the encounter at Hallora village said, "During the exchange of fire, two officers were injured," the officer added.

The official has further said, "A joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area. As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, militants fired upon them, which was retaliated to, thus triggering an encounter."

The official also said that a cop was injured in the encounter and the injured were taken to a nearby medical facility.

On the other hand, in the encounter that began in Rajouri yesterday, a second terrorist was killed in the continuing gunfight with the security forces on Wednesday. With this, the death toll further rose to three in the gunfight that broke out during the ongoing three-day search operation in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, the official sources said.