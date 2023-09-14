Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): With only four months to go before the end of his tenure with 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Colonel Manpreet Singh, a dedicated soldier and resident of Panchkula, Punjab, laid down his life in a fierce encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The news of his death has cast a pall of sorrow over his hometown of Panchkula and his native village in Mohali, Punjab. Today, the mortal remains of this valiant warrior are set to return to his ancestral village of Bhanjoria in the Mohali district, where a heart-wrenching farewell awaits him.

What sets Colonel Manpreet Singh's story apart is the legacy of service that runs deep in his family. A proud scion of the Singh family, he follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, Sheetal Singh, his father, the late Lakhmir Singh, and his uncle, Ranjit Singh, all of whom had served honourably in the Indian Army. After retiring from the army, Manpreet Singh's father continued his commitment to security, working as a supervisor at Punjab University. In contrast, Manpreet himself was actively serving the country in the Indian Army at the time of his death, furthering his family's legacy of selfless dedication to the nation.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, the Protector of the Nation, leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife, Jagmeet, and their two children. The news of his ultimate sacrifice was withheld from his wife and children, who were initially informed that he had sustained injuries. The heart-wrenching silence now envelops his residence in Panchkula's Sector-26 and his hometown in Mohali as the nation mourns the loss of a true hero.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, at the helm of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) battalion, had taken on the challenging role of leading his troops in the relentless fight against terrorism. Tragically, this valiant officer's life was cut short during an anti-terrorism operation on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Anantnag. Remarkably, he was just four months away from completing his tenure with the Rashtriya Rifles, but he met his heroic end defending the nation's honour.

The fateful operation in Anantnag commenced on the evening of Tuesday, September 12, 2023, only to be temporarily halted during the night. Undeterred by the perils of the mission, Colonel Manpreet Singh, hailing from Panchkula, led his team back into action on September 13. It was during this intense search operation that the terrorists engaged in a deadly confrontation with Colonel Singh and his team. Tragically, the nation lost not only Colonel Manpreet Singh but also two other brave souls, Ashish Dhaunchak and DSP Humayun Bhatt, in the line of duty.

As the tricolour-draped casket of Colonel Manpreet Singh makes its way to Bhanjoria village in Mohali, it bears not just a soldier but also the weight of a family's legacy and the gratitude of a nation. His sacrifice is a stark reminder of the unyielding courage displayed by our armed forces in safeguarding the nation against all odds. Colonel Manpreet Singh's memory will forever be etched in the annals of India's heroes, a symbol of unwavering commitment to the motherland.

