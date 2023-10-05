Chandigarh: Haryana was among the top five states in the country to collect the maximum amount of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the first six months of the ongoing fiscal, an official statement said on Thursday.

This achievement underscores the state's steady economic growth and financial stability, it said. "In the first six months of the current financial year (April-September), Haryana's total tax collection has reached Rs 32,076 crore, compared to Rs 27,155 crore during the corresponding period in the previous year, marking an impressive increase of 18.3 per cent," it said.

During this period, the state's Value Added Tax collections were Rs 5,568 crore, while State Goods and Services Tax collections, including Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) settlements and SGST compensation, reached Rs 20,670 crore, reflecting a remarkable growth rate of 27 per cent, the statement said.

Further, excise duty collections was Rs 5,757 crore, showing a growth of 16.3 per cent, it said. "This surge in GST collections not only mirrors the state's economic advancement, but also a positive sign for its overall development. It reaffirms the effectiveness of the GST system, which was implemented nationwide with the concept of "one nation, one tax," it said.