Vadodara boat capsize: 14 dead, case registered against 18 people
Published: 6 minutes ago
Vadodara (Gujarat): A case has been registered against 18 people in connection with the death of 12 students and 2 teachers in Vadodara boat capsize incident.
A case has been registered against 18 people in connection with the death of 12 students and 2 teachers in Vadodara boat capsize incident pic.twitter.com/Kd2wBwtVe9— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024
