RUSSIAN MAN BUILDS A BOAT TO EXPLORE BRAHMAPUTRA RIVER REACH BANGLADESH

Amguri (Assam): A Russian national, who has embraced a small village in Assam’s Sivasagar district as his second home, now plans to sail across the mighty Brahmaputra from Sadia to Dhubri and then reach Bangladesh. Thus, he has started building his own boat to embark on his journey.

Dighal-Dariyali village, located in Dikhowmukh on the western part of Sivasagar district may be insignificant to most people but to Vaisli, it is among the various destinations that he has chosen to visit across the globe. Vaisli, a Russian explorer has travelled to many countries but what makes him different from others is that he always travels on boats that he himself makes.

The man has decided to sail across the Brahmaputra river, the premiere river in northeastern India. His aim is not just to travel but to promote the Vaishnavite teachings of two of greatest Vaishnavite saints Srimanata Sankardev and Sri Sri Madhabdev. Vaisili, who has always loved Assamese tradition and culture, wants to translate the literary works of the great saints into Russian.

Vaisli said that as he embarks on his journey, his wishes to study the lives of people living along the river banks and spread the message of peace. He also said that he is in awe of the environment and hospitality of the villages of Assam.

A month ago, when the Russian national came to India, he had never thought that the small Dighal-Dariyali village would become his home. Vaisili, who has always traveled on his own hand-made boats to different countries of the world loves to learn about the lives of people living there.

During one such visit he met a businessman named Harsh from Assam's Sivasagar district in Goa and learnt about Brahmaputra River from him. He was so fascinated by Harsh's stories of Brahmaputra that he arrived at Dikhowmukh in Sivasagar some days later. Vaisili has taken shelter in the house of a local family in Theraratal area and spends his time making a boat.