'Tantric' arrested for raping woman in Gujarat's Surat
Published: 15 minutes ago
Surat: A 'tantric' was arrested in Gujarat's Surat for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of helping her get rid of financial distress, a police official said on Saturday.
Ahmed Noor Pathan, 56, a resident of Limbayat in Surat, was apprehended on charges of deceiving and sexually assaulting the financially distressed woman. Pathan was introduced as a tantrik to the victim by one of her neighbours. He manipulated the 32-year-old victim into participating in a supposed "ritual" at a house on December 21.
Exploiting the situation, he isolated her, committing rape and falsely assuring her of financial assistance. The 'tantric' had told her that she would get a lot of money after the 'ritual' and all her problems would be solved.
The victim, from an economically challenged background, reported the incident to Dindoli police on Friday. Pathan, who is already married and lives with his family, is now facing charges under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 406 (criminal breach of trust). "After investigation the accused has been arrested. At present, other action will be taken after medical examination," DCP Bhagirath Gadvi said.