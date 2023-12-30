Surat: A 'tantric' was arrested in Gujarat's Surat for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of helping her get rid of financial distress, a police official said on Saturday.

Ahmed Noor Pathan, 56, a resident of Limbayat in Surat, was apprehended on charges of deceiving and sexually assaulting the financially distressed woman. Pathan was introduced as a tantrik to the victim by one of her neighbours. He manipulated the 32-year-old victim into participating in a supposed "ritual" at a house on December 21.

Exploiting the situation, he isolated her, committing rape and falsely assuring her of financial assistance. The 'tantric' had told her that she would get a lot of money after the 'ritual' and all her problems would be solved.