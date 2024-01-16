SOUTH GUJARAT UNIVERSITY INTRODUCES SPECIAL COURSE ON RAM MANDIR HISTORY AHEAD OF CONSECRATION

Surat (Gujarat): Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, which is slated to take place in Ayodhya on January 22, a university in Gujarat has started a special certificate course on the history of Ram Temple. The Veer Narmad South Gujarat University has initiated the course to provide the information and history of the temple.

The college students, along with the outsiders above 12 years of age, are allowed to avail of the course. The university students would be able to get two academic points after receiving the course certificate. Vice-Chancellor of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Kishore Singh Chavda said the history of Ramjanmabhoomi is 550 years old and they introduced a certificate course, which is of 30 hours duration, and the fee is Rs 1,100. It has been approved by the Prime Minister in the National Education Policy.

Chavda said that they will conduct the certificate course on the history of Ram Janmabhoomi for the first time in the country. He further stated that the curriculum will include the 500 years of history that is from Babri Masjid to the disputed portion, the journey of Lord Shri Ram, and then the Supreme Court order. This course covers the journey from the beginning till January 22.