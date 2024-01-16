Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has lined up seven-day vedic rituals, which will begin on Tuesday, a week before the consecration ceremony. The rituals will conclude on January 22 with the grand ceremony which will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by thousands of VVIP guests.

‘Dashvidh’ bath, an integral part of rituals, will take place on the banks of Saryu River besides Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan. BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani had set out on a Rath Yatra from Gujarat's Somnath to mobilise mass for a movement to build a temple dedicated to Lord Ram. Narendra Modi was one of those, who accompanied Advani during his yatra.

As Ayodhya gears up for the consecration ceremony, an emotional Advani in an article 'Ram Mandir Nirman, Ek Divya Swapna Ki Purti' to be published in the special edition of Hindi literature magazine, Rashtradharma, lauded PM Modi's leadership.

“When Narendra Modi consecrates the (Lord Ram's idol at the) temple, he will represent every citizen of our India. I pray that this temple inspires all Indians to adopt the qualities of Shri Ram,” Advani wrote.

Way back in 1990, when the Ram temple movement started gathering steam, Modi, the then general secretary of the Gujarat BJP, played a crucial role in organising the yatra. Thirty years later in 2020, he attended the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the Ram temple as the Prime Minister. On Friday, Modi announced that he is undertaking a 11-day anushthan (special ritual).

Meanwhile, controversy erupted over the 'Pran Pratisha' in the face of opposition from four Shankaracharyas, who said they would skip the event. Swami Nischalanand Saraswati Maharaj, the Shankaracharya of Puri, vented his opposition to PM Modi saying he does not want to be part of the event. He later disclosed that their decision is rooted in the deviation from established traditions during the installation of the Ram Lalla idol.

16th January: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan.

17th January: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti.

18th January (Evening) Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas.

19th January (Morning) Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas.

20th January (Morning): Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas.

21st January (Morning): Madhyadhivas, Shaiyadhivas(Evening).

Temple trust further informed that there will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. "Generally, there are Seven Adhivasas in Prana Pratistha ceremonies, and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice. There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring, and directing all the proceedings of the Anushthan, and the principal Acharya will be Shri Luckshmikant Dixit of Kashi," the trust said ina note.

Shedding light on the lists of guests, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said,"The Prana Pratishtha will be conducted in the august presence of Prime Minister of Bharat Narendra Modi Pujaniya Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries."