Kutch(Gujarat): A right-wing group on Monday staged a protest in a private school in Gujarat's Kutch after the students celebrated Eid making symbols of stars and lanterns. Following the protest, the Education Department of Gujarat sent an investigation team to the school.

According to sources, the students of a private school celebrated Eid-al-Adha by making stars and moon in Gujarat's Kutch. The parents of the students vented their ire at the school management after the celebrations. The incident took place in Aksharam School near Varshamedi in Anjar. The parents alleged that the school administration sent messages urging parents to clad their children in Muslim clothes.

The parents said that they were also given instructions that the students should wear Pathani dress and Salwar Kameez. A right-wing group protested at school on Monday after learning about the incident. Taking cognizance of the incident, District Elementary Education Officer took action in the matter.

"On receiving the information about protests regarding the celebration of Eid-al-Adha in a private school, an investigation team has been sent by the Education Department in this regard. If they found negligence, necessary action will be taken against the school," District Elementary Education Officer Sanjay Parmar said.

MD of Aksharam International School Pinky Ahir said, "We had not told the parents that the children should come wearing green clothes, but the children have come wearing such clothes. Eid was celebrated in the school as per the instructions of the management. Children made the symbols of the moon and stars. We apologise for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu society as well as the parents of the children in this regard and henceforth no such activity will be conducted."