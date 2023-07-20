Gujarat: Nine killed in freak road mishap in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): At least nine people, including two policemen, have been killed and 13 others injured in a freak road mishap at the ISKON bridge here, police said. The accident took place at around 1 am on Wednesday night.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SJ Modi, a Mahindra Thar collided with a dumper which was going towards the ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway. A huge crowd had gathered to witness the mishap, however, at the same time, a speeding Jaguar car coming from the Karnavati Club ploughed into the crowd, SJ Modi said, adding six persons died on the spot.

Police said the deceased hail from Botad and Surendranagar districts in Gujarat and were staying in Ahmedabad for studies. Six of the deceased have been identified. They are Akshay Chavda (Botad), Krunal Kodia (Botad), Aman Kachhi (Surendranagar), Armaan Wadwania (Surendranagar), Nirav (Amda), Dharmendra Singh (Ahmedabad- Police Constable).

The injured have been shifted to the Sola Civil Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Police said that the driver of the Jaguar has also sustained injuries. Sector 1 Joint Commissioner of Police Neerajkumar Badgujar along with senior police officers reached the mishap spot upon receiving information and traffic has been diverted.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic West) Nita Desai said that the driver of Jaguar will be soon arrested. Condoling the loss of lives in the road accident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured. "The accident that happened last night at ISKCON Bridge in Ahmedabad is very sad. I express my heartfelt condolences. The state government has given Rs four lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in a Tweet in Gujarati.

