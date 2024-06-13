Moment of Double Pride: Madhya Pradesh Sainik School Batchmates Get Command of Army and Navy

Rewa: As the Army and Navy get the new Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of the Naval Staff respectively, it is a moment of double pride for Madhya Pradesh in general and Sainik School, Rewa in particular with two sons of the soil Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi getting appointed to the coveted posts.

The Central Government in April appointed Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, PVSM, AVSM, NM, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of April 30, 2024 while Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30, 2024.

The new Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of the Naval Staff have a special connection with Madhya Pradesh. Both being sons of the soil, Tripathi and Dwivedi have passed out from the Sainik School, Rewa where they were batchmates.

While Dwivedi hails from Rewa district, Tripathi is from Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

Dwivedi Sons Make Father's Dream Come True

Dr PC Dwivedi, elder brother of newly appointed Army Chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi called his younger brother's achievement a moment of pride for Rewa and the family in particular. Dwivedi said that Lt Gen Dwivedi got his early education in Ambikapur and then at Sainik school Rewa. He later qualified the NDA exam and joined the Army in 1984. Besides key postings in the North-east and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has completed many peace keeping missions abroad, PC Dwivedi said. “I am confident he will set new standards in the Army after his posting at the top,” he added.

A resident of Mudila village in Garh area of Rewa district, Upendra Dwivedi's father Shri Krishna Dwivedi was the first mining officer of the state. PC Dwivedi said that their father's dream was that out of his 3 sons, one son should become a doctor, the second son an engineer and the third son should become an officer in the army. The three sons made their father's dreams come true. Krishna's elder son Dr. PC Dwivedi retired as the Dean of Rewa Medical College. The second son PS Dwivedi retired from the post of Chief Engineer in the Irrigation Department in Bhopal and the youngest son Upendra Dwivedi is serving as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army. Krishna Dwivedi's daughter is Dr. Pushpa Pandey who is posted as a gynecologist in the District Hospital of Jabalpur.

Avinash Rawal, Colonel Sainik School Rewa said it was a proud moment for the school as two of the school batchmates had made it to to the top of the respective military wings. "This is for the first time that both the chiefs are from the same school and same batch. We congratulate them and their feat will be a guiding force for the students enrolled at Sainik school Rewa," he said.