Star Pakistan Pacer Condemns Reasi Terror Attack; Post Goes Viral

Hyderabad: A terror attack on a bus which was carrying pilgrims to Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi has caught the eyeballs currently and the social media is full of posts condemning the act. Many renowned celebrities have condemned the act through their social media posts and Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali is the latest name to speak up against the act.

The terrorists opened fire at a bus which was carrying passengers from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Subsequently, the vehicle skidded off its path and fell into a ravine near Teryath village in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, on Sunday evening.

Hassan has reacted on the attack with a post which went viral soon after he uploaded it.

"All eyes on Vaishno Devi attack," he posted on his Instagram story.

The Jammu and Kashmir police released a sketch of a terrorist with a reward of INR 20 Lakhs for any sort of information regarding him.

Hassan Ali has featured for the Pakistan team in 24 Tests, 66 ODIs and 51 T20Is so far. Also, he has 80 Test wickets and 60 ODI wickets to his name. However, the pacer wasn’t included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad. Pakistan’s performance hasn’t been up to the mark and they have suffered two defeats in the tournament so far including a shocking result against the USA.

Pakistan’s chances of entering the Super Eights are now in danger and they will have to win the game against Ireland hoping that the USA will lose their last game of the group stage.