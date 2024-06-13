Prabhas Wishes Kalki 2898 AD Co-Star Disha Patani a 'Fantastic' Birthday; Latter Stuns as Roxie in New Poster

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Disha Patani is celebrating her 31st birthday today, June 13. On her special day, the makers of the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, took to social media to unveil a new poster of the actor as a treat to her fans. Moments later, the film's lead actor Prabhas reshared the poster and wished Disha a 'fantastic' birthday.

The poster was shared with a heartfelt caption, wishing the actor on her birthday. The caption read, "Wishing our Roxie, @dishapatani a very Happy Birthday. Kalki2898AD." In the poster, Disha stands in her bold and powerful avatar while slaying in an all-black outfit. The caption of the post read, "Wishing our Roxie, @dishapatani a very Happy Birthday. Kalki2898AD."

The post was met with enthusiasm from fans and fellow celebrities alike, with Prabhas, being one of the first to extend his birthday wishes to Disha on social media. He reshared the poster on his Instagram Story, adding a heartfelt message that read, "Wishing you a fantastic birthday @dishapatani. Have an amazing year ahead. (followed by a smiling face emoji)"

Prabhas Wishes Kalki 2898 AD Co-Star Disha Patani a 'Fantastic' Birthday (Prabhas' IG Story)

Kalki 2898 AD is a science fiction thriller set in a futuristic, uninhabited society, with its narrative centred around the mystical Kalki, the tenth and final incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Deepika Padukone, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan alongside Prabhas and Disha Patani. The supporting cast includes notable actors such as Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, Brahmanandam, and others.

The film's soundtrack is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and it is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is gearing up to make a dynamic impact on screens when it releases on June 27, 2024.