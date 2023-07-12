WOMAN KILLED 22 INJURED AS BUS ROLLS DOWN INTO GORGE IN NASHIK 2ND ACCIDENT OF THE MORNING IN MAHARARASHTRA

Nashik: In second accident of the day in Maharashtra, a woman passenger died and 22 others were injured after a passenger skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Nashik district of the state on Wednesday, officials said. It is learnt that the bus, which was on way from Saptashrungi Gad to Khamgaon met with the accident at Ganapati Point.

An official said that the bus skidded off the road and fell into a 400 ft deep gorge. In the accident, a woman passenger died while many others have been injured, officials said. Sources said that there were 20 to 25 passengers in the ill fated bus. The cause of the accident is not known yet. Soon after the accident, a team of rescuers including Saptashrungi Devi Trust, local police, Disaster Management rushed to the spot to rescue the passengers.

Also read: 18 injured as luxury bus rams truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The body of the woman was sent for post-mortem while the injured have been admitted to a local hospital in Vani for treatment. Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse also visited the accident site in Nashik. Briefing the media about the accident, Bhuse said that 22 people have been injured in the mishap and are under treatment at the hospital.

Bhuse said that the injured will be provided treatment by the government adding the next of kin of the deceased will be given Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia. This is is the second accident in Maharashtra of the morning. At least 18 passengers were injured after a luxury bus rammed a truck along the Samrudhi Expressway in Mahararashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday morning.