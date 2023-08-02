Ahmedabad: Police have arrested a man for impersonating as an officer at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, sources said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Gunjan Hirenbhai age (31), originally a resident of Amreli district of Gujarat and currently living in Gandhinagar.

The accused was arrested following a complaint lodged at Sola High Court Police Station by a PSI posted at the Gujarat ATS office. In his complaint, the PSI said that the accused came to the ATS office by posing as a NIA officer. However, the officials at the ATS office became suspicious about him and caught him and handed him over to the police, an official said.

From his possession, fake ID cards of three different government departments have been found. It is learnt that one of the identity cards identified the accused as Gunjan Hirenbhai Kantia Rank Sub Inspector (Deputation) in the National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs. The identity card bears the purported signature of NK Tyagi Superintendent of Police (Administration) NIA.

In the second I-card, the accused carries the designation of Junior Town Planner IES Grade 2 in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India issued by Debasis Biswal, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Gujarat. As for the third I-card, the accused has been designated as Executive Engineer, Engineer Panchayat Circle Rajkot in the Gujarat Roads and Buildings Department.

A police officer said that the accused has been booked under sections 170, 420, 465, 468, 471 of IPC at Sola High Court Police Station. Further investigation into the matter is going on.