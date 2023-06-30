Surat (Punjab) : The bridge which was inaugurated in Surat one and a half months ago sank about one feet. Cracks showed up on stretches of the bridge for up to 50 meters long. Following this, the opposition targetted the ruling party while the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has issued a notice to the Monopoly company and Project Consultancy Green Design.

Due to corruption, the Gurukul approach road built on the Tapi river in Surat city got submerged in the first spell of rain itself. The local people were angry on seeing this condition of the bridge built at a cost of Rs 118 crore. Torrential rain exposed the bridge works. It was Surat's 120th bridge and named as Gurukul Pul. Due to this bridge more than six lakh people were getting relief from the traffic congestion problem.

At the time of the bridge inauguration, Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Zardosh was present. The bridge, on which the SMC claimed a big success, sank more than a foot on one side just after one and a half months. With this, the quality of works in the municipality got exposed. Municipal officials are keeping mum on the sinking of the bridge.

A crack also developed up to 50 meters, ranging from 2 to 21 inches deep. Allegations of corruption surfaced once again. The length of the bridge is one and a half kilometer. The approach to this bridge, costing several crores of rupees, has been completed in just 41 days.

The opposition is raising questions on the functioning of the municipality. After the incident, the leaders and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reached the bridge and raised slogans. The officials of the municipality reached there and repair work was taken up after closing the bridge on both the sides.

As per legend, at the place where the present bridge came up, Lord Swaminarayan crossed the Tapi river 207 years ago. It is mentioned in the documents of Swami Narayan Sampraday. According to the Swami Narayan sect, Lord Swaminarayan arrived here at the invitation of the queen of Dharampur. From here, he crossed the river and rested for the night at Variav. Due to which this bridge has been named Gurukul bridge.