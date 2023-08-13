Ahmedabad (Gujarat) : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday flagged off the 'Tiranga Yatra' and said that no one can stop us from living for the country. It's been 75 years of Independence, we cannot die for the country since it has already gained independence, but no one can stop us from living for the country," Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he flags off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign in Ahmedabad.

He further remembered Independence Day of 2022 and said that there was no house that didn't hoist a tricolour. "There was no house that didn't hoist a tricolour on August 15, 2022. When a tricolour is hoisted at every house, then the entire nation will be Tirangamay," Shah said. He further said that during 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', PM Modi tried to instill a feeling of patriotism in the entire nation.

"On 15 August 2023, 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' concludes but along with this, PM Modi has said that from 15 August 2023 to 15 August 2047, we will celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal'. From 75 years of Independence to 100 years we will live to make India great in every sector," he said. Earlier, Shah on Sunday flagged off the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

A fervour of patriotism and nationalism was witnessed during the massive Tiranga Rally. Moreover, Shah also participated in the Credai mass tree plantation program organized by the Gujarat Institute of Housing and Estate Developers. Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to the state where he inaugurated the key infrastructure projects along the Indo-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kachchh on Saturday. Shah also inspected the Harami Nala Creek in Kachchh, Gujarat, and also the Border Security Force (BSF) border observation post (BOPs). (ANI)