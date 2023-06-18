GUJARAT MAN DROWNS IN DRAIN WATER DUE TO HEAVY RAIN IN DHANERA 7 RESCUED

Dhanera (Gujarat): Days after Cyclone Biparjoy, a man died after an eco-car got stuck in water in Gujarat's Dhanera on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ravibhai, a resident of Vinchhiwadi village in Dhanera. According to sources, due to heavy rains, the area has been filled with water.

Sources said that a Bolero and a car were passing through a drain as the roads are blocked due to heavy rain and Cyclone Biparjoy. At the same time, both vehicles carrying four people each got stuck at the drain and the occupants of the vehicles got trapped in the water. On receiving the information, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The NDRF team rescued seven out of eight victims, however, one victim, identified as the eco driver Ravibhai went missing. After the search operation, the deceased's body was found in the water stream passing near Rajoda village near Alwara.

Earlier in the day, a man riding a Scorpio died after being drowned in Pali's Bedal river on Sunday while several areas in Rajasthan remained flooded. The deceased was identified as the driver of former Vice-President Hameed Ansari's son, who was going from Falna in Rajasthan's Pali to Delhi, when the accident occurred.

On receiving the information, police reached the spot. The administrative officials were present at the spot and the youth's body was fished out from the river. Later, the body was shifted to Falna Hospital for post-mortem.