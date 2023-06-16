Jamnagar: Cyclone Biparjoy, which became one of the longest-lived cyclones ever recorded in the Arabian Sea at over 9 days, left a trail of destruction in several districts of the state.

Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel on Friday said around 54,000 people have been relocated, 80,000 electricity poles have been hit and eight people have been injured in Bhuj town after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat.

Patel, who has been given charge of Disaster Management in Kachchh owing to cyclone 'Biparjoy' said, "We have been successfully able to save all lives. About 54000 people have been relocated, which helped in saving lives."

An alert Fire Department team rescued 15 stranded people from the low-lying areas of Mandvi in Kachchh district after cyclone Biparjoy made landfall along the coast of Gujarat on June 15. Before Biparjoy made landfall on Thursday, thousands of people were moved to safer places. The storm is currently near the Pakistan-Kutch border. As per the IMD’s forecast, the storm will reach southern Rajasthan today.

Trees were uprooted and property damaged in Naliya of Kachchh amid strong winds. Heavy rains and gusty winds at a speed of over 115-120 kmph created havoc in Gujarat's Morbi. In addition to this, 23 animals have been killed in Gujarat. Several relief and rescue teams are on alert as thousands of people were evacuated to safe locations. The eye of the storm is currently near the Pakistan-Kutch border. As per IMD's forecast, the storm will reach southern Rajasthan today.

A family, trapped in the collapsed building, was rescued within minutes and shifted to another location. A strong wind started blowing in Jamnagar in the morning due to the Biparjoy storm. A portion of a house had collapsed in the Setwad area of the city. The fallen part fell towards the adjacent building. Due to this, the house owners were not able to get out of their houses due to the closure of the way out of the house.