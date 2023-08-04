Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a review petition by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational degree, to August 18.

The hearing of the case that was scheduled today was postponed as advocate Tushar Mehta was absent. The matter is being heard by the bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav.

Kejriwal had filed a review petition in the high court on its earlier order allowing the petition of a university in Gujarat and quashing the Central Information Commission's order to search for information on PM Modi's degree. In the review petition, Kejriwal alleged that the court in its March 31 order stated that PM Modi's degree is available on the website of the university.

Kejiwal said this is incorrect as what's available on the website is an Office Register, which is not an original degree. He alleged that since the degree was not available on the website it suggests that there has been "error on the face of the record and permitting them would lead to failure of justice".

He also said that with the help of subject experts, he scanned the entire website of the university and it has been found that the degree is not uploaded though the university had stated so earlier. Also, Kejriwal's review petition challenged the court's order wherein it had imposed Rs 25,000 on him.

Both Kejriwal and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are facing defamation charges in connection with the Modi certificate case.