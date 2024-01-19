Vadodara: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday visited the Harni lake in Vadodara district in which at least 12 students and two teachers, on a picnic, were drowned to death after the boat they were riding capsized. The CM reviewed the rescue operation to trace the remaining picnickers and also visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured students. The boat carrying the picnickers of New Sunrise School in Waghodia capsized in the Harni lake leading to the death of the students and teachers.

As soon as came to know about the tragic incident that took place in Vadodara's Harni Lake, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi immediately reached the accident site to oversee the rescue operation. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel personally inspected the relief and rescue operations and also visited the hospital and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and has directed for strict action against those found negligent. A case has been registered against five accused under sections 304, 308 and 337 of IPC. The crime branch has detained two people in the case. Sources said that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has handed over the investigation into the Vadodara Harni Lake boat accident to the District Magistrate of Vadodara and has also ordered to submit a detailed investigation report to the state government within 10 days.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed grief over the accident. The state government has issued assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to the injured, while the central government has issued assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims.

The parents of these children made serious allegations against the boat drivers and asked how the children and teachers were not provided with life saving jackets. The New Sunrise School was founded in 1976 by an Indian Parsi family, and is still owned and managed by them. New Sunrise School is an ISO 9001-2015 certified school and is affiliated to Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB).