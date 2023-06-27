Navsari (Gujarat) : A man threw his 14-year-old son into well and himself jumped into well when his wife tried to take their son away from him. The accused was identified as Jagdish Rasik Patel, who also attacked his wife with a knife. The son died in the incident. The Khergam police arrested and sent the father to jail for attempting to murder his wife and murder of his son by throwing him in a well.

According to the police, Jagdish used to quarrel with his 33-year-old wife, Pinal Patel, living in Pomapal Palia Society of Khergam village in Navsari district. Last three months, his wife Pinal went to live in her village Pier Bhairavi with her daughter Aayushi and son Jai. Jai had come to live with his father Jagdish 15 days ago. True to his nature, Jagdish was thrashing Jai in a fit of rage, Pinal was called from Jagdish's mobile phone in the afternoon to pick him up.

When Pinal came to take away their son, Jagdish attacked and stabbed her in the stomach, neck and hand. His daughter Ayushi, who came along with her mother, ran away from the spot and dialed 100 to inform the police. Then Jagdish fled from the spot. Jagdish reached home, where his son Jai took him to the backyard and threw him into the well of the farm. Then, he himself fell in the well.

Meanwhile, the villagers reached near the well with a rope, where Jagdish caught hold of the rope and came out of the well. But Jai drowned in the well. Villagers recovered Jai's body. They rescued his grandmother Lilaben, who also jumped in to save him. On getting information about the incident, the Khergam police reached the spot and sent the dead body of Jai to the referral hospital for post-mortem. The injured Pinal was admitted to the referral hospital for treatment.

In a quarrel between husband and wife in Khergam, the accused husband threw his son into the well and tried to kill the wife, under which a case has been registered under Section 302 and 307, said NP Gohil, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Navsari.