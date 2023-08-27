Bhavnagar (Gujarat) : Three brothers and one other person drowned while swimming in a river in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the four persons - in the age group of 17 to 27 years - ventured into the Malan river for a swim, an official from Mahuva police station said.

All the four persons, belonging to Lakhupara village in Mahuva taluka of the district, drowned, the police said. A search and rescue operation was launched and three bodies were fished out on Saturday evening, while one was found on Sunday morning, the official said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further probe is underway, the police added.

Meanwhile, at Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, a woman and her two minor granddaughters drowned in a pond, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday in Hirapur village under Kotwali police station limits, an official said. The woman and her two granddaughters, aged 11 and 7, had taken their cattle for grazing, Kotwali police station in-charge Anil Rai said.

The girls while playing ventured into the deep water of the pond and started drowning. Their grandmother then jumped into the water to save them, but all three of them drowned, the official said. A boy later spotted the bodies floating in the pond and informed villagers, he said. The police fished out the bodies and handed them over to the family after postmortem, he said, according to PTI.