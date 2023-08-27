Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Modi's address of 104th episode

New Delhi [India] : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all praise for the involvement of many women scientists in the successful lunar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With the success of the Chandrayaan-3, India became the first country to reach the south pole of the Moon.

While delivering his address during the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, today, PM Modi said that women power has been strengthened and it amply reflected in the manner in which many women scientists were involved in the success of Chandrayaan-3.

On the coming G20 summit to be held in Delhi, PM Modi said India's presidency has made the grouping a more inclusive forum and heads of about 40 countries are arriving to participate in the event. The African Union has also joined the G20 at the invitation of India and the voice of the people of Africa reached others through this, he said.

Modi said that in a departure from the tradition of holding big events in the national capital, the G20 delegates were taken to different cities across the country and over 200 meetings were organised in 60 cities. The delegates were very much impressed at the warmth shown by the Indian people and the vibrant democracy here.

Greeting the people on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day, the Prime Minister said that Sanskrit known for science and grammar and stressed the need for promoting the ancient language in all universities. There has been a rise in the number of Sanskrit universities in the country, he said. The spirit of patriotism has been in very high, he added.

Calling upon the people to explore the diversity of the nation, PM Modi lauded all those who were involved in giving a boost to the tourism, which had noted an increase. The broadcasting of the PM's monthly radio programme started this morning at 11 am. Before this, in a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said that he always took it as a delight to highlight inspiring life journeys from across India.

Mann ki Baat, which had become a signature programme of PM Modi, first began on October 3, 2014 and its centenary episode was aired on April 30 this year. The PM's monthly radio address has been aimed at impacting all sections of society and to inspire them to contribute towards fulfilling the great goals the PM has set for the nation.

