GUJARAT 11 FAMILY MEMBERS GET LIFE SENTENCE FOR KILLING MAN OVER DISPUTE IN 2018

Bodeli (Gujarat): The Chhotaudepur Additional District Court has sentenced 11 members of a family for their involvement in killing a man over a dispute and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on them. This is a rare case in which so many members of a family have been sentenced simultaneously.

On 16 June 2018, a dispute arose between Vinod Bhai Baria and Chhaganbhai Baria over work-related issues on the field. An agitated Chhagan Bhai attacked Vinodbhai with 13 others and injured him.

Later, Vinodbhai died at the hospital. His wife, Meenaben Baria, registered a case at the Sankheda Police Station and the cops registered a case under sections 147, 148, 149, 294 (B) 302 452, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and got the accused arrested. The case was then heard in the Bodeli District Sessions Court.

The strong evidence and arguments of government lawyer Rajendra Kumar Parmar convinced Judge Andalit Tiwari. Hence, the sentencing to life imprisonment with a fine.

Parmar said, "This is the first such incident in Chhota Udepur district in which 11 family members have been sentenced together. Out of the 13 accused, one has died and the details of the other are unknown."

Meenaben Baria said 13 criminals had brutally murdered her husband by beating him with sticks in 2018. "I fought for justice in the court for five years and finally, I have been given justice. I am thankful to the court for increasing my faith in the judicial system," she added.

