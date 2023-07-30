Ahmedabad (Gujarat) : A fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Sunday, following which around 100 patients were evacuated from the facility as a precautionary measure, officials said. As per preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in the city's Sahibaug area, an official from Sahibaug police station said.

The fire fighting teams have arrived at the spot and they are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emerge from the basement of the hospital where the fire broke out, police inspector MD Champavat said, according to a PTI report.

Nearly 100 patients have been evacuated from the multi-storeyed building as a precautionary measure, the police officer added. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. The hospital is run by a charitable trust. The fire mishap spread panic in the adjoining area where the residents became alert and took precautionary measures.

The officials have said that there have been no injuries to anybody so far and no casualties. Loss of life is averted by taking immediate evacuation measures. The extent of property damage is yet to be confirmed. As the flames rose in the early hours, it took some time to notice the fire and inform the authorities concerned, sources said.