FANS WAIT AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM GATES SINCE 8 AM FOR THE INDIA VS AUS WORLD CUP 2023 FINAL

Ahmedabad: Fans started arriving at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad since 8 am today to witness the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final. Even though the match starts at 2 pm, cricket lovers were found gathering outside the stadium since morning waiting for the gates to open.

Many fans, who had come other states, reached at the venue directly instead of checking-in at the hotels. Most of the outstation fans are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. With more than 100 VVIPs scheduled to be at the stadium, Ahmedabad airport wore a busy look as many stalwart politicians and sportsmen landed here this morning.

Cricket lovers waiting outside the stadium for the much-anticipated match wished Team India luck. "I wish Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli score centuries and we manage to hit above 350. The match is sure to be very exciting this time and the best revenge for the World Cup 2003 when India was defeated by Aussie," a cricket enthusiast told ETV Bharat. Many fans had come to the stadium directly from the railway station this morning.

Another fan said that the excitement runs high as India has reached the final after 12 years. "We are surely heading towards winning the coveted World Cup trophy for the third time. If Australia wins then it would be their sixth victory but such a situation will be arise as the trophy will belong to us," he said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat government has conducted several rounds of security checks ahead of the match and a heavy security arrangement has been brought in place. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting in this regard yesterday.