Ec To Hand Over List Of Winning Ls Candidates To President Murmu

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, will deliver the list of winning candidates from the recent Lok Sabha elections to President Droupadi Murmu, marking the commencement of the process to form the 18th Lok Sabha after the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (L), Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (C), Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu (R) (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will on Thursday evening hand over the list of candidates who won the Lok Sabha elections to President Droupadi Murmu, sources said Thursday.

Once the list is handed over to the President, the formal process to constitute the 18th Lok Sabha will commence. Accepting the recommendation of the Union Cabinet, the President had ordered the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won majority in the just-concluded parliamentary polls. The NDA has won 293 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc 234 seats. After handing over the list to the President, the Commission will pay floral tributes at Raj Ghat.

