Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The ICC World Cup Final will be played between hosts India and five-time champions Australia at the world's largest stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led India, which is unbeaten in the tournament, will go out all guns blazing against formidable Australian attack. It will be a battle between the Indian top order and Australian pacers led by left-arm quick Mitchell Strac.

10.57 pm

Aarti was performed at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi for the victory of the Indian team in the final against the Pat Cummins-led side.

10.55 pm

Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik on Saturday evening arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat earlier for the ICC World Cup final.

10.49 pm

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in a message said that the Indian team consistently brought glory to the country. "Your journey to the finals has been inspiring and has valuable lessons that extend beyond the cricket field. These lessons are about unity, hard work, determination, and unwavering belief in yourself," Sonia Gandhi, a former Congress chief stated in a video message. Gandhi also recollected India's two ODI World Cup triumphs - in 1983 and 2011.

"Cricket has always united our country beyond gender, region, language, religion, and class. And now as you get ready for the final this year, the entire country is rooting for you. I send you my best wishes. You have what it takes to be world champions..."

10.45 pm

Pritesh Joshi, who is a sidearm specialist with the Australian cricket team reckons that the pitch will be good for batting. "Their (the Australian players) mindset is to always play an attacking game. They will play attacking cricket during the Power-play. It is a dry pitch. It will be good for whichever team chooses to bat," Pritesh Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

10.39 pm

India pacer Mohammed Shami's mother Anjum Ara sought blessings from the Almighty for team India's victory. "May the almighty make the children (Indian cricket team) win & bring them back home happily...," she told reporters on the eve of the marquee clash. Shami, who was benched earlier, is in top form and is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament so far. He played a key role in the semi-final victory over New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium as he returned with fine figures of 7/57.

10.37 pm