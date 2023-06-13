Junagadh Gujarat The ESCS extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy which weakened into a VSCS very severe cyclonic storm last night is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch near the Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15 as a VSCS Owing to Cyclone Biparjoy heavy rains lashed the Junagadh and Gir Somnath districts in Gujarat late Monday night Both districts witnessed two to two and a half inches of rain under the influence of the storm Following the rains many places in Mangrol town Junagadh district were flooded late Monday night Other places in Gujarat including Veraval Junagadh Keshod Maliya Mangrol and Sutrapada also received rainfall during the same time local officials said Also read Cyclone Biparjoy Gujarat braces for impact Kandla shut Trains cancelledIn Mangrol town most of the areas were inundated by water The locals blamed the civic administration for the accumulation of rainwater Locals alleged that the civic administration does not carry out rainrelated works properly as a result of which rainwater gets accumulated Biparjoy lay centered over the Northeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar and 360 km southsouthwest of Jakhau Port at 230 am The Orange alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department around midnight said the character of the ESCS changed into a VSCS while it lay centered at about 310km South West of Porbandar 320km southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka 380km southsouthwest of Jakhau Port at 1130 pm on Monday According to officials from the Gujarat government so far around 7500 people residing in lowlying pockets in coastal areas of the state have been moved to safe sheltersAlso read Amit Shah to interact with state ministers on Tuesday as cyclone Biparjoy threat looms large