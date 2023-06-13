HyderabadGandhi Nagar As Cyclone Biparjoy rages in the India Meteorological Department IMD officials on Tuesday said the cyclone has extensive damaging potential bringing with it extremely heavy rainfall in several areas in Gujarat Given the intensity of the cyclone the Indian Coast Guard ran multiple sorties to evacuate as many as 50 personnel from oil rig Key Singapore located 40 km off the Dwarka coast in Gujarat in an overnight operation the ICG said on TuesdayIndia Coast Guard Region North West command operated amid inclement weather conditions due to the impending cyclone Biparjoy in the region and evacuated the personnel onboard Key Singapore 40 km seaward from Dwarka in seven sorties of overnight operations in Advanced Landing Helicopter ALH aircraft and ship Shoor the maritime agency said in a releaseMeanwhile Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Ministers of Disaster Management of the States and Union Territories after which he announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over Rs 8000 crore Earlier in the day Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting with all districts of Gujarat on preparedness ahead of cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make its landfall on Thursday The Health Minister was camping in KachchhThe state administration has deployed police near the coast in Navsari to prevent people from venturing into the sea as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches the SourashtraKutch coast Similar measures are being taken on other beaches as well Though orange alert for the Cyclone has not been withdrawn the Weather Bureau has recategorised the storm The weather office said Biparjoy which was categorised as an ESCS extremely severe cyclonic storm has weakened into a VSCS very severe cyclonic stormBiparjoy has extensive damaging potential says IMD In a press conference the India Meteorological Department IMD officials on Tuesday said that cyclone Biparjoy has extensive damaging potential and is likely to impact Gujarat s Kutch Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most The cyclone is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near the Jakhau Port Gujarat around the evening of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125150 kmph Its damaging potential could be extensive IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference The cyclone could lead to extremely heavy rainfall over 20 cm at isolated places in Kutch Devbhumi Dwarka Jamnagar and Porbandar districts from June 13 to June 15 We won t be surprised if these areas record more than 25 cm of rainfall Usually they do not receive such intense precipitation at this time of the year Therefore there is a risk of flooding in the lowlying areas he cautioned Rajkot Morbi and Junagarh may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall Winds gusting up to 145 kmph are predicted to batter all these districts on June 15 Gusty winds and rain may cause extensive damage to standing crops houses roads electricity and communication poles and flooding of escape routes Up to sixmetrehigh tidal waves are likely to inundate lowlying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch coasts We have recommended evacuation of the population in such areas and action is being taken Mohapatra said Sea conditions are phenomenal waves could be 10 to 14 metres high in the northeast and the adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea The IMD has recommended total suspension of all activities including oil exploration ship movement and fishing until June 15The Met office has recommended close monitoring of the situation in the Gir National Park the only known habitat of Asiatic lions in the world and other famous places such as the Somnath templeBiparjoy to become cyclone with longest lifespan in Arabian Sea Biparjoy the first cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year underwent rapid intensification on June 6 and 7 escalating from a cyclonic circulation to a very severe cyclonic storm in just 48 hours defying earlier predictions It has also sustained its strength for a longerthannormal duration which meteorologists attribute to an unusually warm Arabian SeaThe IMD data shows Biparjoy is on course to become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea The life period of Cyclone Biparjoy which developed over the southeast Arabian Sea at 530 am on June 6 is about eight days and nine hours so far The extremely severe Cyclone Kyarr of 2019 over the Arabian Sea had a life of nine days and 15 hours It developed over the eastcentral Arabian Sea had multiple recurvatures and weakened over the southwest Arabian SeaThe very severe cyclonic storm Gaja of 2018 over the southeast Bay of Bengal had a life span of nine days and 15 hours It crossed the southern peninsular region emerged in the Arabian Sea and weakened there the IMD said Scientists say cyclonic storms in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea have been intensifying rapidly and retaining their intensity for a longer duration due to climate changeGujarat braces for cyclone The Gujarat administration has so far shifted 21000 people from different coastal districts to temporary shelters an official said on Tuesday The government is aiming to evacuate people within 10 km of the coast We have already started evacuating people residing near the coast who are likely to be affected the most during the landfall So far various district administrations have shifted nearly 21000 people to temporary shelters The evacuation process is still on and all the targeted population will be shifted by today evening to safer places said State Commissioner of Relief Alok Kumar PandeyAmong the 21000 people nearly 6500 were evacuated in Kutch district alone followed by 5000 in Devbhumi Dwarka 4000 in Rajkot 2000 in Morbi more than 1500 in Jamnagar 550 in Porbandar and 500 in Junagadh district he told reporters in Gandhinagar He said one person has died in an incident linked to the cyclone On Monday one Varsha Bavaliya was killed and her husband was injured after a tree fell on their motorcycle on a state highway in Jasdan taluka of Rajkot district due to strong winds he addedTrains cancelled As powerful cyclone Biparjoy moves closer to the Gujarat coast the Western Railway has shortterminated more than 50 trains heading to coastal areas of the state and is considering cancellation of several trains over the next three days a release said The WR is taking various measures including setting up disaster management rooms help desks and keeping relief trains ready the release said on MondayThe wind speed is being monitored at five locations in Bhavnagar division at eight sites in Rajkot and at three spots in Ahmedabad division on an hourly basis and station masters have been instructed to regulate or stop trains when the wind velocity exceeds 50 kmph as per the release As many as 56 trains heading to Gandhidham Veraval Okha Porbandar in coastal Gujarat have been shortterminated at Ahmedabad Rajkot and Surendranagar Around 95 trains are being proposed for cancellation between June 13 to June 15 the release said Sumit Thakur chief public relations officer CPRO WR said passenger trains scheduled from June 12 onwards in the vulnerable sections are being reviewed and necessary decisions will be takenKandla port closed With signal 10 warning being hoisted shipping activities at Kandla port were stopped 3000 people including workers there were shifted to safety by the district administration A line of trucks piled up in front of the port gates due to suspension of work at the Deendayal Port the country s largest public sector port located in Kutch district The port has been shut in view of signal 10 warning and all the boats crafts and barges tied up properly at identified area and 24x7 control rooms set up All workers and fishermen in lowlying areas have been evacuated an official from the Deendayal Port Authority said