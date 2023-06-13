Bhavnagar Not only humans but countless marine creatures are also becoming victims of Cyclone Biparjoy as it tears through Gujarat sea shores with walls of tidal wavesThe sighting of a baby dolphin which washed ashore on the banks of Uncha Kotda in Bhavnagar on Tuesday brought to the fore the threat marine creatures are facing due to the cyclone According to locals hapless dolphins are now being stranded on the coast They are now trying to save their lives Sensing a threat to the sea coast in Saurashtra the government has engaged rescue teams led by NDRF which are working on a war footing to shift people from the coast Cyclone Biparjoy is posing a threat to marine life as well A baby dolphin was found stranded at Uncha Kotra in Mahuva taluka After spotting the living dolphin we rescued it and again released it back into the sea a local said He said the dolphin suffered an injury in its mouth However the local people were afraid of dolphins because they were not sure if these marine creatures were whales First they kept it in a tub filled with seawater and then released the creature into the sea Cyclone Biparjoys high tidal waves and strong wind hit the coastal areas of Gujarats Devbhumi Dwarka on June 13 Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala inspected the preparation along with the officials Earlier during the day Indian Coast Guard carried out a rescue operation in the coastal areas of Dwarka As many as 50 personnel were evacuated from jackup rig ‘Key Singapore operating off Dwarka coast near Okha Gujarat The rescue operation was carried out using ALH Dhruv helicopters