Watch: Rasha Thadani Stuns in Casual Chic Outfit; Alaya F with Mom Pooja Bedi Spotted Dining Out

Published : Jun 7, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Rasha Thadani, Alaya F with Mom Pooja Bedi Spotted (Photo: ANI)

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, was papped in Mumbai's Bandra on Thursday night. The starkid was seen getting out of her car and making her way to a restaurant for dinner. Clad in an off-shoulder white top paired with loose jeans, Rasha Thadani looked as cute as ever. Meanwhile, Alaya F was spotted along with her mother Pooja Bedi outside an eatery in Mumbai. While Alaya was seen in casuals, Pooja Bedi donned a co-ord set for the night out. The mother-daughter duo were seen all smiles and posed for paparazzi stationed outside a restaurant in the city.

RASHA THADANIALAYA FALAYA F WITH MOTHERPOOJA BEDICELEBS SPOTTEDBOLLYWOOD ACTORS SPOTTED IN MUMBAI

