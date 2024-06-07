Watch: Rasha Thadani Stuns in Casual Chic Outfit; Alaya F with Mom Pooja Bedi Spotted Dining Out

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, was papped in Mumbai's Bandra on Thursday night. The starkid was seen getting out of her car and making her way to a restaurant for dinner. Clad in an off-shoulder white top paired with loose jeans, Rasha Thadani looked as cute as ever. Meanwhile, Alaya F was spotted along with her mother Pooja Bedi outside an eatery in Mumbai. While Alaya was seen in casuals, Pooja Bedi donned a co-ord set for the night out. The mother-daughter duo were seen all smiles and posed for paparazzi stationed outside a restaurant in the city.