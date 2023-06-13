Karachi Pakistan on Tuesday deployed the military to speed up the evacuation of around 100000 people from the lowlying coastal areas in the southern Sindh province as Cyclone Biparjoy moved closer to the country s financial capital KarachiAccording to the Pakistan Meteorological Department s PMD latest advisory Biparjoy which has been downgraded from extremely severe cyclonic storm to very severe cyclonic storm moved further northnorthwestward during last six hours and now lay at a distance of about 410km south of Karachi and 400km south of ThattaCyclone Biparjoy which means disaster or calamity in the Bengali language is likely to hit the coastal belt of Sindh on June 15 but its intensity will subside by June 17 to 18 The PMD stated that maximum sustained surface winds are 140150 kmhour gusts 170 kmhour around the system centre and sea conditions are phenomenal around the system centre with a maximum wave height of 30 feetUnder the existing upperlevel steering winds the cyclone is most likely to track further northward until the morning of June 14 then recurve northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar Southeast Sindh and India s Gujarat coast on June 15 afternoonevening as a very severe cyclonic storm with packing winds of 100120KmphLargescale evacuations have been ordered by the Sindh government Sindh s Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told the media that an emergency had been declared and the Army and Navy drafted in to help relocate more than 80000 people who are at risk We will not request people but demand them to evacuate he told reporters adding that the order was being issued through social media mosques and radio stationsShah said that largescale evacuations are already being carried out in Thatta Keti Bundar Sujawal Badin Tharparkar and UmerKot districts areas likely to face the brunt of the Cyclone Biparjoy which means disaster or calamity in the Bengali language The help of the Army and Navy has been enlisted to move people to safer places in government schools and offices and other temporary shelters until this crisis is over Murad saidIn a press conference in Islamabad National Disaster Management Authorities NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik said on Tuesday that around 100000 people will be shifted to safer places by Wednesday evening in a bid to ensure their safety Measures to control the storm s effects and weather damage are in progress he said adding that the provincial government along with nongovernmental organisations and relief camp medical missions in southwestern Balochistan have been alertedHe was briefing regarding the arrangement made to protect citizens ahead of June 15 the day the first severe cyclone of this year is expected to make its landfall on Pakistan s coast In the same press conference Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said the storm is now heading towards Balochistan The storm will surely hit Keti Bandar however the NDMA is continuously monitoring the situation she saidShe assured people that the government had started taking measures to keep citizens safe and all rescue agencies have been put on alert Earlier she warned that even though the storm had downgraded from extremely severe to very severe urban flooding is likely in Karachi given the scale and intensity of the windsShe said that so far more than 40000 people have been evacuated while 43 relief camps have been established Residents living near and around the Seaview beach in Pakistan s biggest city Karachi have also been told to voluntarily evacuate their homes in view of the threat posed by the cyclone which is expected to make a landfall near the Keti Bandar coastal area in the provinceThe PMD has warned that the cyclone might cause havoc in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan Residents in many parts of Karachi posted on social media that they could already see the effects of Cyclone Biparjoy over the city with gusty winds Television channels showed visuals of families moving on roads through various means with their belongings in Badin and Sujawal after evacuating their villages We are expecting the highintensity winds heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms and high tides to damage vulnerable structures so we have started taking precautions and are evacuating the people at least 10 kilometres away from coastal areas Jahanzaib Khan a director of the National Disaster Management Authority NDMA said Karachi Corps Commander Lt General Babar Iftikhar held an emergency meeting last night regarding the preparations made in BadinMilitary officials and heads of civil institutions including Sindh Rangers Director General and Hyderabad GOC participated in the meeting The persons concerned briefed Lt General Iftikhar on the preparations who expressed satisfaction with the timely arrangements All resources will be used to deal with potential threats he directed the officials adding that Pakistan Army troops have already reached various places in case rescue efforts are needed Under no circumstances will the people be left alone Instructions have been issued to all garrisons of the Pakistan Army regarding public assistance and rescue missions on an emergency basis Army troops have been dispatched from Hyderabad Badin and Malir cantonments to help the civil administration The troops will assist the administration in evacuating vulnerable populations from the coastal belt Moreover all garrisons of Karachi Corps have been readied for all kinds of relief activities and management of affected people PTI